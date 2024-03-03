Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,135 shares during the period. The Hanover Insurance Group accounts for approximately 0.9% of Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $23,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 12.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 815,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,468,000 after purchasing an additional 88,456 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at about $394,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 73.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 44,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after purchasing an additional 18,971 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 42.7% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The Hanover Insurance Group

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $65,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,677.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on THG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $124.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group Trading Down 2.0 %

THG stock traded down $2.60 on Friday, hitting $128.87. 153,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,787. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $140.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.10 and a beta of 0.67.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.62. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 361.71%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

Further Reading

