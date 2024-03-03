Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC Purchases 6,709 Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of TLK stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,227. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 1-year low of $21.67 and a 1-year high of $29.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.62.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

