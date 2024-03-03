Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC Sells 486,338 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,424,830 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 486,338 shares during the quarter. Kinross Gold makes up approximately 2.2% of Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC owned about 1.01% of Kinross Gold worth $56,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the second quarter valued at about $4,335,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Kinross Gold by 544.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,156,541 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 976,972 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,417,000. Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the third quarter worth $8,625,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 45.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 275,817 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 85,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of KGC stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.08. 21,111,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,436,552. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.31. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $6.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Free Report ) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KGC. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet downgraded Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. CIBC increased their target price on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $8.15 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.05.

Kinross Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

