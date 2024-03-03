Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC Sells 77,071 Shares of Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT)

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,554,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,071 shares during the quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alight were worth $11,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alight in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alight by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Alight in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Alight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Alight by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Alight alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALIT. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Alight from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Alight in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Alight from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Alight Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ALIT traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.10. 3,423,436 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,801,693. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Alight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

Insider Activity at Alight

In related news, insider Katie J. Rooney sold 7,100 shares of Alight stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,999,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,994,906. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alight Profile

(Free Report)

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business segments. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.