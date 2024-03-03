Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC Sells 8,339 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,339 shares during the period. Crown accounts for 0.7% of Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Crown worth $17,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Crown by 19.6% in the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 86,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,618,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc increased its stake in shares of Crown by 0.9% in the third quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 16,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown by 9.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,786,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,504,000 after purchasing an additional 418,220 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Crown by 46.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,414,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,449,000 after purchasing an additional 450,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the third quarter worth $2,477,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CCK stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.32. 910,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,844. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.61 and a 12-month high of $96.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.19). Crown had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Crown’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCK. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Crown in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Crown from $93.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Crown from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.23.

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $682,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,238,973.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

