Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC Takes Position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 113,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,277,000. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Ashland as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ashland by 3.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ashland by 8.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 626,459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,169,000 after acquiring an additional 51,276 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Ashland by 4.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland in the third quarter valued at $1,111,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in Ashland by 124.3% in the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ASH traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.45. The stock had a trading volume of 398,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 3.30. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 0.92. Ashland Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.82 and a 12-month high of $105.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.44 and its 200-day moving average is $82.72.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.24. Ashland had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ashland Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Ashland’s payout ratio is 50.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ashland

In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total value of $69,446.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,871.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Ashland from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ashland from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ashland from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Ashland from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ashland from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.38.

Ashland Profile

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

