Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,648,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 65,333 shares during the period. AXIS Capital comprises approximately 3.6% of Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $92,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXS. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 447.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AXIS Capital during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 177.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AXIS Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in AXIS Capital by 1,787.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXIS Capital stock traded down $1.26 on Friday, reaching $60.86. 458,139 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,468. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $51.25 and a twelve month high of $62.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.57.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $4.19. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

AXS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on AXIS Capital from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AXIS Capital from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on AXIS Capital from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

In related news, Director Stanley A. Galanski purchased 7,000 shares of AXIS Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.45 per share, for a total transaction of $409,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,763 shares in the company, valued at $570,647.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

