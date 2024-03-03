Ambarella’s (AMBA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $90.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

AMBA has been the subject of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ambarella from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Ambarella to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Ambarella from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ambarella from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $73.54.

Ambarella Stock Performance

AMBA opened at $57.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.68. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $43.59 and a 52-week high of $89.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.22 and its 200-day moving average is $56.51.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 23.38% and a negative net margin of 74.81%. The business had revenue of $50.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ambarella will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 8,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $473,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $31,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,157.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 8,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $473,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,403 shares of company stock worth $1,188,189. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambarella

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

