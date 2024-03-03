AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Strong Sell” by the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.35.

AMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AMC Entertainment Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 417.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 1,160.9% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMC opened at $4.36 on Friday. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $67.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average of $8.14. The stock has a market cap of $864.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.64.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Further Reading

