AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Sell” from Brokerages

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Strong Sell” by the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.35.
AMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.
Shares of NYSE:AMC opened at $4.36 on Friday. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $67.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average of $8.14. The stock has a market cap of $864.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.64.
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.
