Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Acquired by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 719.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 372,298 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMCR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 783.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,275,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,352,000 after purchasing an additional 17,093,248 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 10.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,472,157 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 40.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,797,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854,257 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Amcor by 951.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,641,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,907,000 after buying an additional 7,819,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at $58,210,000. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amcor Stock Up 0.3 %

AMCR opened at $9.09 on Friday. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.78.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.29 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 24.28%. On average, research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.64%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

