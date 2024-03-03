American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Short Interest Up 26.0% in February

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 338,000 shares, an increase of 26.0% from the January 31st total of 268,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of American Public Education in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ APEI traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.75. 144,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.60. American Public Education has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $13.19.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APEI. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 130.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 15,496 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 104,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 35,008 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 3,108.3% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 390,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after acquiring an additional 377,844 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 471,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in American Public Education during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 136 degree programs and 115 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, public health, public administration, and business administration.

