Ameriprise Financial Inc. Acquires 243,305 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,305 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.77% of Invesco QQQ worth $1,530,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

QQQ traded up $6.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $445.61. 43,853,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,764,792. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $285.19 and a 52 week high of $446.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $421.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $390.62.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

