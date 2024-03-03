Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $1.02 Billion Stock Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,937,812 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 86,031 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.14% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $1,021,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VRTX traded up $12.02 on Friday, reaching $432.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,102,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,910. The company has a market cap of $111.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $283.60 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $424.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $382.74.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 36.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total transaction of $150,697.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,755,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total transaction of $150,697.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,755,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $1,354,013.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,250,727.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,029 shares of company stock valued at $7,989,227. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRTX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $456.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

