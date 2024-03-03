Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $1.43 Billion Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,720,635 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 58,184 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,431,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in Tesla by 1,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its position in shares of Tesla by 72.0% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,928 shares of company stock worth $19,545,953 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $202.64. 82,243,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,417,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.37 billion, a PE ratio of 47.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $210.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.41. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.37 and a 1-year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Tesla from $227.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $267.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.89.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

