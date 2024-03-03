Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $2.78 Billion Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,478,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532,034 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.84% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $2,783,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.5% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,384,000 after buying an additional 9,016 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,246,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,354,000 after purchasing an additional 76,257 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,281,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC now owns 53,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,836,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV traded up $4.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $515.39. 4,582,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,458,961. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $490.26 and a 200-day moving average of $460.81. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $382.37 and a 52 week high of $515.80. The stock has a market cap of $398.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

