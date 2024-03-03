Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $3.44 Billion Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,724,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 457,184 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.1% of Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,442,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Red Wave Investments LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 9,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% during the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 9,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of JPM traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $185.29. 6,311,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,269,051. The stock has a market cap of $533.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $174.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $123.11 and a twelve month high of $186.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.11.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,553.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $1,101,861.90. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 59,456 shares in the company, valued at $10,864,394.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 877,626 shares of company stock worth $159,500,516. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

