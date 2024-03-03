Ameriprise Financial Inc. Purchases 147,720 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,767,810 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 147,720 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,000,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,210 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,643 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 11,741 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,396.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 14,960 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,054,000 after purchasing an additional 13,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COST. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $665.00 to $749.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $659.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total value of $505,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,593,803.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Yoram Rubanenko sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.33, for a total value of $1,700,825.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,910 shares in the company, valued at $4,020,750.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total transaction of $505,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,593,803.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,194 shares of company stock worth $10,420,927. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $5.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $749.44. 1,678,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751,759. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $465.33 and a 12-month high of $752.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $697.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $617.91. The firm has a market cap of $332.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.81%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.