Ameriprise Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,249,123 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 369,505 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 0.5% of Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,582,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $5.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,405,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,179,495. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.70. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $101.47 and a one year high of $164.00.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 46.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $1,291,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $1,291,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total transaction of $1,275,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 269,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,018,245.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,571 shares of company stock worth $3,972,607. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

