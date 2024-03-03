Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 241,586 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,639,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 241,586 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 2.34% of Microchip Technology worth $986,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $274,266,959,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 14,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 16,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP traded up $2.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.00. 5,963,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,741,691. The company has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.65. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $68.75 and a fifty-two week high of $94.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.64 and its 200 day moving average is $82.13.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 45.59% and a net margin of 27.59%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 42.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,276. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

