Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 455,934 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,270,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 455,934 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.39% of Marathon Petroleum worth $797,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $913,815,000 after acquiring an additional 85,809 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,526,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $685,088,000 after buying an additional 43,989 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $458,859,000 after buying an additional 3,939,174 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $453,190,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 23.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,750,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $370,799,000 after buying an additional 527,601 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of MPC traded up $3.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $173.21. 2,763,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,400,895. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.03. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $104.32 and a 52 week high of $175.29. The company has a market cap of $62.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.51.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MPC

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.