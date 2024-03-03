Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 526,482 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,841,920 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 526,482 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.93% of Applied Materials worth $1,087,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,161,556 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $299,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,466 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 830,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,919,000 after acquiring an additional 69,388 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 164,751 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,810,000 after acquiring an additional 39,194 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $433,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,068,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,926,000 after acquiring an additional 223,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMAT. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Applied Materials from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $8.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $210.25. 7,647,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,362,187. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.59. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $211.38.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.03% and a return on equity of 43.56%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

