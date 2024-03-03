Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 79,858 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,456,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 79,858 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $789,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its position in shares of Oracle by 298.4% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1,268.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 30.5% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 428 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Oracle Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of ORCL traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.78. 7,605,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,990,948. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $82.04 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.13 and a 200-day moving average of $111.07.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

