Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 827 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,500,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of Linde worth $1,303,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the third quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 122.6% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Linde in the third quarter worth $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 309.5% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Linde news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $449.21. 1,656,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,707,189. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $324.11 and a 12-month high of $453.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $417.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $398.98. The firm has a market cap of $216.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 40.48%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

