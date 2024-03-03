Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Performance

Shares of AP opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.04. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.48 million, a P/E ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampco-Pittsburgh

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,532 shares during the period. 45.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).

