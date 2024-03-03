Amryt Pharma (LON:AMYT) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $143.00

Amryt Pharma plc (LON:AMYT – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 143 ($1.81) and traded as low as GBX 143 ($1.81). Amryt Pharma shares last traded at GBX 143 ($1.81), with a volume of 90,727 shares trading hands.
Amryt Pharma Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £457.11 million and a P/E ratio of -4.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 143 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
About Amryt Pharma
Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.
