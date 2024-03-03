Amsc Asa (OTCMKTS:ASCJF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Amsc Asa (OTCMKTS:ASCJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the January 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19.4 days.

Amsc Asa Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASCJF opened at $2.51 on Friday. Amsc Asa has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $4.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day moving average is $3.00.

Get Amsc Asa alerts:

Amsc Asa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

AMSC ASA, through its subsidiaries, operates as a ship owning and lease finance company in the United States. The company purchases and bareboat charters out vessels to operators and end users. It operates a fleet of nine product tankers, one shuttle tanker, and one subsea construction vessel. The company was formerly known as American Shipping Company ASA and changed its name to AMSC ASA in October 2022.

Receive News & Ratings for Amsc Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amsc Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.