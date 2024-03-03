Analysts Set Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Target Price at $2,469.88

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2,469.88.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMG shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,699.00 to $3,016.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,246.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,250.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,284.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Up 0.0 %

CMG opened at $2,688.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,470.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2,725.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,431.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,156.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 44.41%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 53.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total value of $2,354,780.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,420.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,622.25, for a total value of $2,354,780.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,420.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,608.51, for a total transaction of $1,956,382.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,221,776.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,744 shares of company stock valued at $11,607,678. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Free Report

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The company offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.