Ancora Advisors LLC Has $379,000 Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after buying an additional 5,628,115 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 159.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 554,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,777,000 after purchasing an additional 340,954 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 223.8% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,315,000 after purchasing an additional 318,692 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 468,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $194,586,000 after purchasing an additional 80,145 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

VGT stock opened at $527.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $497.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $458.83. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $343.39 and a fifty-two week high of $528.09.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.