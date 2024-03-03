Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,261 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 253.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 533 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 448.2% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 491.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 629 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BUD opened at $60.17 on Friday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $51.66 and a 52-week high of $67.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.83. The stock has a market cap of $104.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $14.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BUD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.38.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

