Annexon (ANNX) to Release Earnings on Monday

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th.

Annexon Stock Performance

ANNX opened at $5.97 on Friday. Annexon has a one year low of $1.57 and a one year high of $6.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Annexon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Annexon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Annexon

In other news, Director Muneer A. Satter bought 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,406,024 shares in the company, valued at $21,329,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas Love sold 5,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $32,032.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,510.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Muneer A. Satter acquired 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,406,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,329,349.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,940 shares of company stock valued at $144,434 over the last quarter. 19.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Annexon

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Annexon by 630.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Annexon by 31.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon during the first quarter worth $41,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon during the first quarter worth $46,000.

Annexon Company Profile



Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

Further Reading

