Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $92.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.59 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $4.63 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $6.71 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on APLS. Bank of America raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.40.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of APLS opened at $63.89 on Wednesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $94.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.73). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 178.60% and a negative net margin of 133.34%. The firm had revenue of $146.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.50) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 545.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total value of $52,928.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 103,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,006,740.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Caroline Baumal sold 2,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $165,197.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,506.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $52,928.37. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 103,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,006,740.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,898 shares of company stock valued at $3,893,552 in the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apellis Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,555,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,003,000 after purchasing an additional 85,701 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,923,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,993,000 after purchasing an additional 58,208 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,842,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,124,000 after purchasing an additional 326,537 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,590,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,542,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

Featured Stories

