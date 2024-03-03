Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Short Interest Update

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,400 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the January 31st total of 99,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Aprea Therapeutics Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of Aprea Therapeutics stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.00. 28,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,935. Aprea Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $8.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average is $4.63.

Get Aprea Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aprea Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,347 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 4.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 13,854 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 43,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 13,788.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 43,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors, ovarian, breast, and prostate cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aprea Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aprea Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.