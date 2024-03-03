Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.50.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ APTO opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. Aptose Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.69 and a 12 month high of $10.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.68. The stock has a market cap of $29.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.31.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APTO. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new stake in Aptose Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 86,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 24,847 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 95,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aptose Biosciences by 256.6% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 44,522 shares in the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

