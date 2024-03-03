AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 142,761 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 38.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,761 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Genuine Parts worth $73,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.4% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 22,476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,245,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE GPC opened at $149.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $141.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.87. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $126.35 and a 12-month high of $174.91.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.33.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

