AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 150,231 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 644,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,231 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of J. M. Smucker worth $79,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SJM. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 97.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $122.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.21. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $107.33 and a 12-month high of $159.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.32.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -481.81%.

In other news, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SJM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.20.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

