AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 339,141 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 603,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 339,141 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $57,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENS. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in EnerSys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys during the second quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 189.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in EnerSys by 625.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in EnerSys by 1,386.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ENS shares. Oppenheimer cut EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut EnerSys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of EnerSys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

EnerSys Stock Performance

ENS stock opened at $91.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.59. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $78.81 and a 1-year high of $113.34.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $861.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.79 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EnerSys will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.62%.

EnerSys Profile

(Free Report)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.