AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 891,147 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,017,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891,147 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $54,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Dropbox by 2,160.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 424.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 29,175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Dropbox by 446.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Dropbox

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $207,205.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 267,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,860,087.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 434,761 shares in the company, valued at $14,129,732.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $207,205.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,860,087.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,055 shares of company stock worth $392,935 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DBX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered Dropbox from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dropbox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dropbox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities cut shares of Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.11.

Dropbox Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:DBX opened at $24.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $33.43.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

