Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $22.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.56.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARQT opened at $11.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.86. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.14. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $16.58.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $13.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 294.85% and a negative net margin of 439.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQT. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 20.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 83.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 103,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,531,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,489,000 after purchasing an additional 16,770 shares during the last quarter.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

