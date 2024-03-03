Ardsley Advisory Partners LP Grows Position in Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS)

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP grew its stake in Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,687 shares during the period. Altus Power comprises approximately 1.3% of Ardsley Advisory Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP owned 0.70% of Altus Power worth $5,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AXQ Capital LP raised its stake in Altus Power by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 21,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Altus Power by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 552,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 53,543 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power during the 3rd quarter worth $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMPS. Northland Securities began coverage on Altus Power in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Altus Power from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on Altus Power from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Altus Power from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Altus Power from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.86.

Altus Power Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of AMPS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.89. The company had a trading volume of 771,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Altus Power, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $7.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.81.

Insider Transactions at Altus Power

In other Altus Power news, CFO Dustin Weber sold 50,000 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $319,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,910,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,187,560.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Altus Power news, CFO Dustin Weber sold 50,000 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $319,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,910,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,187,560.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anthony Savino sold 4,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $32,875.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,887,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,796,790.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,673 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,978. Corporate insiders own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power Company Profile

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

