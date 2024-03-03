Ardsley Advisory Partners LP Has $1.99 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP cut its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $98.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,399.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,448,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,108. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $586.13 and a 12-month high of $1,407.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,194.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,007.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.75 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 41.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $5.25 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.75%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total value of $2,232,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,380 shares in the company, valued at $101,980,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,116.00, for a total transaction of $2,232,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,980,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total transaction of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock worth $50,151,532. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Summit Insights raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Broadcom from $1,250.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,089.45.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

