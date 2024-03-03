Ardsley Advisory Partners LP Has $4 Million Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP lessened its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,520 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP owned approximately 0.07% of MasTec worth $3,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 769.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 56,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after buying an additional 50,157 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in MasTec by 44,834.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 798,029 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,434,000 after purchasing an additional 796,253 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in MasTec in the third quarter worth $3,040,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MasTec by 94.1% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 202,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,928,000 after purchasing an additional 98,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in MasTec by 2.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTZ. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on MasTec from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered MasTec from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on MasTec from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on MasTec in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on MasTec from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.17.

MasTec Price Performance

MTZ stock traded up $9.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.85. 3,192,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,412. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $123.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.85 and a 200-day moving average of $71.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

MasTec Company Profile

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.