Ardsley Advisory Partners LP Increases Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 51.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,098,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 64,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,624,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total transaction of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 5,159 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $745.32, for a total value of $3,845,105.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,064,229.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,164 shares of company stock worth $9,940,303 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on NOW. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $750.93.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NYSE:NOW traded up $2.29 on Friday, reaching $773.63. 912,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,050. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $747.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $656.15. The firm has a market cap of $158.59 billion, a PE ratio of 91.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.97. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $405.37 and a 12 month high of $815.32.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

