Ardsley Advisory Partners LP Invests $599,000 in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE)

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new stake in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXE. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,561,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in NexGen Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 815,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 11,961 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the third quarter worth $1,377,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the third quarter valued at $531,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 83.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,649,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,200 shares in the last quarter. 29.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NXE traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.72. 14,412,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,850,689. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.56 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 13.66 and a current ratio of 13.66. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.49 and a fifty-two week high of $8.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.33.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NexGen Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Rook I project comprising 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

