Ardsley Advisory Partners LP Makes New Investment in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI)

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 625,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP owned about 0.50% of FTC Solar at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTCI. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in FTC Solar by 109.1% in the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,298,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242,410 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FTC Solar by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,996,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,993,000 after buying an additional 189,135 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,567,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,587,000 after acquiring an additional 267,307 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in FTC Solar by 627.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,181,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FTC Solar by 10.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,912,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 180,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar Price Performance

FTCI remained flat at $0.51 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 875,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,742. FTC Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on FTC Solar from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on FTC Solar from $0.65 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.17.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

