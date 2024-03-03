Ardsley Advisory Partners LP Purchases New Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Okta by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Okta by 2.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 10.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its position in Okta by 5.0% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 6.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $72,227.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,613.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $95,329.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,388.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $72,227.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,613.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,243 shares of company stock worth $1,857,374 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Okta Stock Performance

NASDAQ OKTA traded up $1.19 on Friday, hitting $108.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,652,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,954,142. Okta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $112.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.25 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. As a group, analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on OKTA. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Okta from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.10.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

