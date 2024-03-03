Ardsley Advisory Partners LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP lowered its stake in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) by 39.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,300 shares during the quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP’s holdings in Vertex were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Vertex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vertex by 124.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Vertex in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex alerts:

Vertex Price Performance

Vertex stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,422,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,988. Vertex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.72 and a fifty-two week high of $35.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Insider Activity

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $525,798.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,630,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,350,717.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CFO John R. Schwab sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total value of $663,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,316 shares in the company, valued at $619,039.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $525,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,630,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,350,717.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 176,272 shares of company stock worth $4,996,570 in the last 90 days. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Vertex from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Vertex from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vertex from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Vertex from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

View Our Latest Research Report on Vertex

Vertex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for retail, communication, leasing, retail trade, wholesale trade, technology, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, analytics and insights, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.