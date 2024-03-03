Ardsley Advisory Partners LP Takes $217,000 Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth $366,250,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 377.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 822,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,204,000 after buying an additional 649,656 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,603,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,317,000 after buying an additional 460,989 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1,680.3% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 355,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,056,000 after acquiring an additional 335,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,373,000.

Ceridian HCM Stock Performance

Shares of CDAY stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,322,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,424. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2,275.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.62 and a 12-month high of $79.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.60 and a 200 day moving average of $68.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDAY. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

Ceridian HCM Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

