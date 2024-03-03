Ardsley Advisory Partners LP Takes $663,000 Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 13.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,669,000 after buying an additional 64,919 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 53.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 26,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the first quarter worth $1,016,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bloom Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.44.
Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy
In related news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 13,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $122,540.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,946 shares in the company, valued at $690,655.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Bloom Energy Stock Performance
Bloom Energy stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.08. The company had a trading volume of 6,885,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,254,008. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average of $12.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Bloom Energy Co. has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $23.40.
Bloom Energy Company Profile
Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bloom Energy
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.