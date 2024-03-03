Ardsley Advisory Partners LP Takes Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 50,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in ArcBest in the third quarter worth approximately $688,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in ArcBest in the third quarter worth approximately $338,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in ArcBest by 385.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after buying an additional 21,217 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ArcBest by 17.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in ArcBest by 6.1% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.92.

ArcBest Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARCB traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,051. ArcBest Co. has a 1 year low of $82.18 and a 1 year high of $146.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.76.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.25. ArcBest had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.07%.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

