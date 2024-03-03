Ardsley Advisory Partners LP Takes Position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TBT. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter worth $28,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 1,854.9% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TBT traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $33.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,017,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,673. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.72 and a 200-day moving average of $35.64. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $44.96.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Company Profile

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

